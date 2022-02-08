Submit Release
R&B ARTIST IVEY AMOUR RELEASES NEW SINGLE ‘MINE’

Cover art for "Mine" single, picturing Ivey Amour

You are strong enough to do what you want to do. If you work hard, then you can do it. That’s what I want people to hear in my music.”
— Ivey Amour
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting the dots between Sade’s embattled velvety contralto and the casually commanding lyricism of the contemporary R&B scene, artist Ivey Amour goes straight for the heart with new single ‘Mine.’ Flexing a stunning vocal range, and backed by the subtle, powerful elements of its hip hop undertones, ‘Mine’ offers its listeners an out-of-body experience, uniquely juxtaposed with a calming sense of internal reflection. The song is available now on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, & more.

“It’s basically about those early stages of falling for someone,” explains Ivey. "That feeling when you really want to spend the night with them." But at its core, ‘Mine’ is about flipping the script, unapologetically voicing what you want. It’s about desire. Expression. Connection. And Ivey captures this intimacy in the way she sings her multi-layered lyrics: a steady, breathy croon that accentuates the silence between lines, like the space between heartbeats.

Ivey Amour officially launched her career in 2021, releasing a set of singles that showcase her versatility as an artist. Acting as her own writer and producer, Ivey’s swelling emotional atmospheres and relatable quips have already drawn the attention of many in her local scene. Her flow continues to evolve as she continues to release a steady stream of singles. With ‘Mine,’ it’s fair to say she has fully come into her own as an artist, and with a style impossible
to imitate.

Now that she’s solidified her footing, Ivey is ready to continue guiding her generation through the ups and downs of modern love as she aims to expand to a national audience. 2022 promises to be her biggest year yet, with several releases scheduled for later in the year. She intends to continue spreading inspiration, encouraging happy vibes, and building her reputation in the St. Louis scene and beyond.

