THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 4521 – America COMPETES Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)

As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Perry Amendment #184. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Steel Amendment #239.

Members may track consideration of amendments here. A full list of amendments can be found here.

Possible Postponed Suspensions (6 votes)