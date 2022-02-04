Whoa! I’m Walking on Water: Author shares an in-depth look at how having a privileged life that unexpectedly shifts to losing everything that matters both .

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written in three parts, D. Jane Chagaris Albanese’s Whoa! I'm Walking On Water: Rising From A Life Shattered is a story of family, love, loss, reinvention, and redemption — a story not easily forgotten. We first witness an idyllic childhood filled with love, warmth, laughter, and the richness of family and friends in the quaint village of Tenafly, New Jersey. Then we see the family begin to change: The extraordinary bliss enjoyed during the author’s earlier years comes to a screeching halt after her father dies.

Upon marrying an older family friend, her mother and siblings break off all contact with her. The luxury of her upbringing is suddenly wrenched away, replaced by desperate financial challenges and profound loneliness reaching a crescendo with her husband’s untimely death. How she overcomes all these blows is the profound subject of the remaining third of this book, in which the author heals herself by becoming the founder of a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping others who have nowhere else to turn.

Whoa! I’m Walking on Water: Rising From A Life Shattered garnered numerous positive reviews from Editorial Reviewers and Amazon customers.

"When life throws a curveball most people duck, but Jane Albanese catches it and throws it back. Whoa! I'm Walking on Water is a compelling and inspirational story, about love, loss, faith, and the ability to hang in there. It keeps your interest to the last page. Jane takes us on her personal journey through the good times and the bad, and shows us what hard work and perseverance can accomplish. This is a must read for anyone wondering how to get through this thing called life." — Barbara Donaldson

“It is not often in life that you come across someone with the ambition and drive of Jane Albanese. A stunning example of one person’s success in not only overcoming obstacles in her own life, but shining that light, love and energy onto others who have faced the greatest challenges — for no other reason than a selfless desire to make their lives just a

little better — an angel walking amongst us.” — Doug Singer

Jane was able to demonstrate her incredible experiences, her difficult struggles, and her amazing strength. Readers will enjoy reading this book and will find it difficult to put down. It is inspiring to see someone come back from such difficulties and also give so much to others in need. Jane is not just a notable author, and a serial entrepreneur, but an inspiring person who is passionate to help others who are less fortunate. This is a book that readers would not want to miss out on.

Whoa! I'm Walking On Water: Rising From A Life Shattered

Written by: D. Jane Chagaris Albanese

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

