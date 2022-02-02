Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,172 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in China

UZBEKISTAN, February 2 - President of Uzbekistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in China

On February 4-5 this year, at the invitation of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

For the first time in the world history of sports, the capital of China becomes the city that hosted both Olympic Games – in 2008 Beijing also hosted the XXIX Summer Olympic Games.

109 sets of medals in 15 sports disciplines will be played at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games to be held on 4-20 February, with strict observance of quarantine measures. Over 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries, including Uzbekistan, will compete for these medals.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will be held on February 4 at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” with the participation of foreign leaders and official delegations, heads of authoritative international organizations.

The President of Uzbekistan will also hold several bilateral meetings.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.