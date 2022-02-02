UZBEKISTAN, February 2 - President of Uzbekistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in China

On February 4-5 this year, at the invitation of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

For the first time in the world history of sports, the capital of China becomes the city that hosted both Olympic Games – in 2008 Beijing also hosted the XXIX Summer Olympic Games.

109 sets of medals in 15 sports disciplines will be played at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games to be held on 4-20 February, with strict observance of quarantine measures. Over 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries, including Uzbekistan, will compete for these medals.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will be held on February 4 at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” with the participation of foreign leaders and official delegations, heads of authoritative international organizations.

The President of Uzbekistan will also hold several bilateral meetings.

Source: UzA