SB911 in Sen: Representative Murphy added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber 108.04 (2) (ae); to renumber and amend 108.14 (19); to amend 108.04 (2) (bm), 108.04 (2) (g) 2., 108.04 (11) (cm), 108.04 (13) (c), 108.04 (13) (e), 108.04 (13) (f), 108.09 (1), 108.14 (21) and 108.22 (8) (a); and to create 108.04 (1) (hg), 108.04 (2) (ae) 1., 108.04 (2) (hL), 108.14 (19) (b) and 108.14 (28) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law. (FE)