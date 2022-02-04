Statement on Passing of Pasquotank Correctional Officer Helen Mae Smith

ELIZABETH CITY - The staff at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution are mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Helen Mae Smith, who suffered a medical emergency after responding to an offender incident today, Feb. 3.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Smith’s family during this difficult time,” said Secretary of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. “She had a great reputation and was dedicated to her job; this is a huge loss for our DPS family.”

Officer Smith, 52, was returning to her post following her response to an 11 a.m. incident in another part of the prison when she experienced medical distress.

Paramedics responded to the prison and transported her to a hospital, where she died several hours later.

“She was a terrific officer, very dedicated and committed,” said Pasquotank Warden Daniel Everett. “Our work family mourns with her family on her very tragic passing. This is a sad day for us all.”

She was hired on April 1, 2019

# # #