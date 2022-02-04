Women Empowerment in this Male-Dominated Society

“A poetic guide for choosing an authentic life against a global backdrop of injustice...The obvious passion behind this work is compelling, for an” — Self-Publishing Review.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Jean Nickoloff published her collective poems in a book titled Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites. This book poetically reveals the terrible consequences of life being played rather than lived. Amy shares personal trials, tribulations, and contemplation in a spirited rhythmic chime. The struggle of women to be recognized in a male dominated society is brashly portrayed in activist poetry style. This collection flares up at the historical missteps we habitually ignore.

"The result is a poetic social inspection at its best: a journey of compelling, engaging historical examination that links personal experience and evolution to activism in a compelling, unique, artistic manner where everything in life is potentially revolutionary." — D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Review.

"Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites by Amy Jean is a collection of 33 poems and accompanying art that will take your breath away. The author shares rhythmic and almost lyrical pieces of poetry that speak about the struggles of women (or anyone who wants to be recognized) in this society. In this collection, the reader will face some bitter truths and some hard realities. However, they will also find hope as well as motivation to do what they want and excel at it. Some poems are wildly intense, while others will soothe your soul. The perfect companion for a thoughtful mind, Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites is a collection that will make you reflect, think more, and want to do more." —Rabia Tanveer, Readers Favorite

Amy Jean Nickoloff is a mother, a memoirist, a poet, an author, and an entrepreneur with a powerful story that sheds light on unknown universal truths. She builds on the foundation she began in her debut The Kingdom Has Arrived Volume 1, with the release of Volume 2: Passion's Fire, along with four additional poetry volumes: Side Steps Terrorizing Sound Bites Part 2, A Step Back, The Long Stretch, and an artistic poetry spiral flip-book called Petrichor when read

from one side and Sediments: A Few Remaining Dark Thoughts when flipped to the other side.

Eric Savage has enjoyed a wide-ranging career as an award-winning Graphic Designer, Photographer, Advertising Creative Director, and corporate Marketing Manager, but his love has always been illustration. From cartoons and sketching to paintings of imaginary worlds, he loves helping readers build on the author's words so carefully crafted. Eric works out of his rural Savage Creative Studio in the Pacific Northwest.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

