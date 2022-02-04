Samantha’s Little Secret Adventure and Tricks in Bermuda

“Playing hide-and-seek is an easy way to facilitate your child’s healthy development no matter what their age.”” — Kim Amici.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila V. Holder has published her thrilling adventure children’s book for youngsters between the ages four and eight, titled Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place. The book features the messages of positive family dynamics, captures the hearts of children who love to have fun, and families spending their enjoyable time together.

The main character, Samantha, exhibits initiative, originality, and cleverness. It engages the imagination, natural curiosity of youngsters and appeals to a child’s creative spirit. It delivers colorful illustrations to depict the message of the author.

The book features some of the characteristics of the island of Bermuda. The character can see two lovely beaches with clear blue water, lots of low hanging trees, beautiful gardens from her bedroom window, and a winding road that goes down to one of the pink-speckled sandy beaches.

“Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place is the perfect book to read with the entire family all cuddled up in bed, underneath huge covers, with a flashlight. Sheila did a fantastic job infusing excitement, adventure, love, and courage on every page. The entire family will love this book.” — Pete Saunders, Author of Happy’s Best Day Ever.

Sheila V. Holder is a lifelong educator who has spent many years relating, interacting, and having fun with children. She is the mother of two adult sons and the proud grandmother of five extraordinary, terrific, and fun-loving grandchildren. The author enjoys writing true to life vignettes and children’s stories. Her enduring love of reading inspired her to write Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place. It’s her first book. She resides in Pembroke, on the beautiful island of Bermuda, together with her husband, Leslie.

Written by: Sheila V. Holder

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

