STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases victim's identity, cause of death in Swanton homicide

SWANTON, Vermont (Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022) — Following an autopsy Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, the victim found deceased Wednesday morning in Swanton is identified as Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

VSP's investigation into this case remains active and ongoing. Police will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

***Update No. 2, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022***

The police investigation is ongoing tonight regarding the suspicious death in Swanton. As part of the investigation, earlier tonight police responded to a home on North River Street in an effort to locate possible witnesses or evidence that could be relevant to the case.

At about 3:30 p.m. today, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team began processing the home at 45 First St. where the victim's body was located. An autopsy is expected to take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington.

The victim has been tentatively identified as a man in his early 20s from Massachusetts. Further information about his identity will be released following autopsy and formal notification of next of kin.

As of 9:20 p.m., no arrests have been made, and no one has been taken into custody.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP expects to be able to provide additional information about this case on Thursday.

***Update No. 1, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022***

The Vermont State Police, with the assistance of the Swanton Police Department, is continuing to investigate this morning's suspicious death in a home on First Street. Members of the public may continue to see police activity in the area while the investigation proceeds.

VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman will be available to speak with members of the media at the St. Albans Barracks, 140 Fisher Pond Rd., at 3:30 p.m. today.

***Initial news release, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death reported early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, in Swanton.

Police were notified at about 4:35 a.m. that an adult man was deceased inside a home at 45 First St. in Swanton. First responders located the victim deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident. No one is in custody.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Swanton Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol also responded.

State police will release the name of the victim following notification of next of kin and further investigation. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will release further information as the investigation continues.

- 30 -