TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lord Jesus, I Want To See... (Adult Edition) well-penned by Reverend Peter G.Vu, is an insightful and inspirational daily devotional book that readers will love to spend their time reading. Applying the Bible verse to everyday life makes it easier for readers to process the meaning and make changes to his day, wildly similar to how good sermons at church effectively apply the message from Scripture to everyday life. It is a refreshing change from other “prosperity gospel” texts in that it focuses on what readers can do to please God instead of how God will give readers material wealth. The author shares how his readers can develop their character, have integrity, and become kinder to their fellow neighbors. This book is a must-have to all people looking for an inspirational read as this proves to be an awesome prayer book for a busy life & daily desirable inspiration.

After serving twenty years at church and ten years of seminary training, Reverend Peter Vu has created a new form of prayer that is rooted in the Holy Scripture, daily issues, personal experience, character building, self-reflective reading, and practical spiritual experiences.

“Four components are presented daily: issue, reflection, prayer, and resolution. Each day begins with a different issue, such as anger, anxiety, contradiction, and wish, followed by a Bible verse reflecting it. The reflection applies the scripture to everyday life. A prayer to God addressing the issue follows. Finally, the resolution is a commitment to apply the issue to that day.” — The US Review of Books.

“Lord Jesus, I Want to See... (Adult Edition) is a moving and emotionally rewarding text. Rev. Wu

has written a daily devotional that will help readers navigate today’s troubled times to find peace

and spiritual fulfillment.” — Pacific Book Review.

“Lord Jesus, I Want to See... (Adult Edition), a daily prayer book, is designed because, first of all, there is a great need and demand for a personal prayer book. People are hungry to be spiritually fed and nourished. They might not like to go to church regularly, but they sure want to maintain a personal relationship with God and a good faith life on their own. Second, this prayer book is extraordinarily different from a typical one. It uses a different format that appeals to contemporary people who have busy lives and low attention spans. Yet, the book is deeply rooted in scriptures and Christian tradition. It is also designed to give a short, easy read for each day throughout the year. Its daily example and reflection is current and realistic that its readers could understand and relate to it.” — Reverend Peter G. Vu

Rev. Peter G. Vu is the author of the prayer book Lord Jesus, I want to see... . He is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan for twenty years. He was born in Saigon City (currently Ho Chi Minh City), Viet Nam.

