Triad Acquires The Wellness Institute, the Leading Provider of Hypnotherapy Training for Licensed Health Professionals
Behavioral health is focused not just on addressing mental illness, but also on promoting mental wellness – and we look forward to supporting that trend through The Wellness Institute.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad, the leading provider of education, community, and career resources for behavioral and mental health professionals, announces today that the company has reached an agreement to purchase The Wellness Institute, the leading provider of hypnotherapy training for licensed health professionals, from its founders and owners, David Hartman and Diane Zimberoff. David and Diane will continue to work with The Wellness Institute as part of the expanded Triad organization.
“We are thrilled to add The Wellness Institute to the Triad portfolio,” said Brandon Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Triad. “Hypnotherapy is an internationally-recognized therapy technique. Training and certification in hypnotherapy can augment a clinician’s practice, and over the 35+ years since its founding, The Wellness Institute has become the premier provider of that training, with its graduates practicing all over the world. Over time we expect to offer additional training and certification through The Wellness Institute, furthering Triad’s commitment to provide premium education and career opportunities for licensed health professionals. Behavioral health is focused not just on addressing mental illness, but also on promoting mental wellness – and we look forward to supporting that trend through The Wellness Institute and the work done by its graduates.”
The Wellness Institute offers four levels of hypnotherapy training for practicing clinicians: an introductory six-day course; an advanced internship program; a leadership training program; and a mentorship program for graduates. Through the four levels of the program, students learn a highly effective treatment model that addresses body, mind, and spirit, called Heart-Centered Hypnotherapy.
Over its 45+ year history, Triad has helped more than one million behavioral and mental health professionals attain and maintain their licenses. The Triad network offers education, community, and career resources, all curated specifically for behavioral and mental health professionals. Professionals can claim their free profile at hellotriad.com.
About Triad
Triad serves the behavioral and mental health professional community, from student to practitioner. Through its flagship Triad brand and four sub-brands (AATBS, Academic Review, Gerry Grossman Seminars, and Taylor Study Method), Triad offers exam preparation, continuing education, and career solutions for professionals, institutions, employers, and organizations. Visit triadhq.com for more information.
About The Wellness Institute
The Wellness Institute is an internationally recognized school committed to offering the highest quality hypnosis and hypnotherapy training available to practicing Master’s and PhD level professionals. With over 35 years of education experience and thousands of graduates, The Wellness Institute is one of the oldest and most respected providers of hypnotherapy certification. Visit wellness-institute.org for more information.
Derrick Josten, Chief Marketing Officer
Triad
derrick.josten@triadhq.com