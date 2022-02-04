Australian Folk/Pop Music Duo Piperlain

Piperlain unveils animated music video for recently released track ‘Time’, the punchy title track from the EP ‘Time’, by Australian Folk/Pop duo Piperlain

Piperlain had a unique vision...the Lumicel artistic team was able to create a unique animation style to match the song theme and rhythm” — Anees Meerasahib, Lumicel Animation Studios.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piperlain unveils animated music video for recently released track ‘Time’Quirky songs carrying universal messages, 'Time' is the lead track from the recently released EP ‘Time’ from Australian Folk/Pop duo Piperlain. Featuring songs written during the early stages of collaboration between Piperlain artists Ben and Bec, 'Time' is the culmination of years of work and partnership. Recorded at MusicPro studios by engineer Paul Iannuzzelli and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London by engineer Geoff Pesche, the ‘Time’ music video clip was created in collaboration with Lumicel Animation Studios “With the launch of ‘Time’, Piperlain had a unique vision. It was very clear from the get-go how the music video should feel to the audience and the Lumicel artistic team was able to quickly adapt to create a unique animation style to match the song theme and rhythm” said Anees Meerasahib, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lumicel Animation Studios.Piperlain combines the sounds of acoustic, alternative pop/folk/rock and electronica with emotive, passionate vocals. Formed by singer/songwriters Benjamin Knight and Rebecca Voorn-Knight, the Piperlain sound has been compared to a contemporary version of The Cranberries and The Corrs with similarities to Sarah Blasko and Josh Pyke. Piperlain made the finals of the B&T Madweek Battle of the Bands where they received commendation from Sony on live performance and songwriting talent. In 2017 Piperlain released the concept album 'Mother Mourned', which recounts the personal and emotional journey of two people growing up with and caring for mothers with serious illnesses. Receiving positive praise from industry professionals and media outlets, the duo's follow up record 'Time' shows the breadth of influences and highlights the versatility of the duo's songwriting abilities.For more information: contact@audiofunk.com.au@piperlainPiperlainVEVO ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3isLL3TtWXvYewOUvd62fw

Piperlain music video for the track 'Time', title track from the EP 'Time', created in collaboration with Lumicel Animation Studios