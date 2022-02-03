Vitale Praises Selection of Platkin as AG

Trenton – Senator Joe Vitale, the chairman of the Senate Health Committee, issued the following statement praising the selection of Matt Platkin to be Attorney General:

“I want to praise Governor Murphy’s selection of Matt Platkin as Attorney General. As the state’s top law enforcement official, I trust in Matt’s stated commitment to public safety and equal rights for all of our residents in every community in New Jersey. I believe that he will enforce the laws fairly and will make sure that justice is delivered for everyday people. Matt will embrace his responsibilities as the ‘people’s lawyer’ at a time when it is needed.”