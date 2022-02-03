State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M22-4

For immediate release: February 3, 2022 (22-024)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Chelan County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Sarah E. Robins (RN00176672) after she failed to comply with an agreed order that included a requirement that she comply with a substance use monitoring program.

Franklin County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Elvia G. Lothrop (RN60023184) with unprofessional conduct because the Arizona State Board of Nursing denied her application to practice as a registered nurse after she failed to return a questionnaire related to her admission that she was charged with driving under the influence and was addicted to her prescription opioid medication, and because she was convicted of first-degree negligent driving.

Jefferson County

In January 2022 the Veterinary Board and veterinary technician Jennifer Anne Brinton (AT00002197) agreed to the suspension of her license. Brinton failed to complete required continuing education requirements.

Kitsap County

In January 2022 the Chiropractic Commission suspended chiropractor Blake Joseph Wagner (CH00003095) for failing to comply with a 2020 agreed order that required adherence to a substance use contract.

Pierce County

In January 2022 the Nursing Assistant Program denied the nursing assistant expired registration application of Win Muthoni Gikonyo (NC60500622). The program and Gikonyo agreed to the suspension of her credential to practice as a certified nursing assistant because she is unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety due to a mental or physical condition.

Snohomish County

In January 2022 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Andrea S. Cham (LP00054768). Cham allegedly failed to document the care she provided to numerous patients and did not respond to the Commission’s request for a statement.

Yakima County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended registered nursing assistant Allen Joe Gasseling (NA00084502). Gasseling pushed a patient, causing her to fall and injure her face and hands, and then wrote in the chart that the patient fell.

Out of State

Georgia: In January 2022 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse Elisabeth Leigh Myers (RN60907921) after the Ohio Board of Nursing suspended her license for failing to comply with an order issued by the Ohio Board.

Oregon: In January 2022 the Nursing Commission and registered nurse Jenelle Renee Morace (RN60800157) entered an agreement that suspended Morace’s license after she failed to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

