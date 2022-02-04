Betrayal, Revenge, and Despair of Group of Friends, Families and Martial Artist in this Chaotic Force

“The opportunity to secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.”” — Sun Tzu.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samer M. Abukhaled published his book titled The Rage: A Ravaged Soul. It is a fascinating exploration of the extremes of human emotion caused by great tragedy and great evil.

The compelling stories of seven young people who have experienced insufferable loss become increasingly tangled and keep the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

Tensions come to a head, and revelations slowly come to light as the announcement of mysterious international martial arts. At the center of this competition is the presence of an ancient demonic entity and a ruthless corporation pulling the strings from the shadows? How will the existence of each influence the rivalry even as the motives behind its origin remain unknown? What chain of events led to its announcement, and more importantly, what impact will it have on the lives of these seven individuals as they prepare for the fight of their life?

“The book is a page-turner. The plot pulls you in and has you wondering in what direction it will take next. Each of the characters experiences tragedy and loss which, and by the book’s conclusion forces them to confront their destinies. Abukhaled does an incredible job in tying each of the stories together as the underlying theme of the erosion of the human soul serves as a glaring reminder with each turn of the page.” — Amazon customer review.

“Loved it from beginning to end! An epic tale that brings together seven people over sixteen years for an unforgettable, climatic reunion was ingenious. Highly recommended!” — Barnes & Noble customer review.

Samer M. Abukhaled, a resident of Orland Park, Illinois, has published his new book “The Rage: A Ravaged Soul”: an enthralling and powerful debut novel and a labor of love for nearly eleven years.

The Rage: A Ravaged Soul

Written by: Samer M. Abukhaled

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.