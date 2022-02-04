Free Access of Education to Every Child in this Society

“School was an unhappy place for Dan. He found no success or support from anyone. He has only himself to blame, yet I desperately hoped for a miracle person to come, one who would care enough.” — Excerpt from A Gift Is for Giving by Marilyn Wickstrom.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marilyn Wickstrom will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Tucson Book Fair 2022 with her published book title A Gift Is for Giving. It is a guidebook for educational purposes. It is full of activities for groups and many students that can help create the foundation for their classes. A free alternative interaction for teachers and students to help one another with their education. The text includes the structure for field trips, treasure hunts, many quiz bowls, making and selling products, service projects, essay writing, and more.

Wickstrom hopes this book proves to be practical to everyone who reads it. Many of her classroom activities were successful, and she formulates the best practices she learned along the way. “I love reading this book! It was such a joy! This book would be great for a parent with a gifted child, an adult that was gifted as a child, gifted and classroom teachers alike, and homeschool parents. Wonderful and creative information on teaching and understanding children...This book was able to keep my attention. Marilyn has a beautiful way with words that flow so well together

as you read. Her writing is positive, and she explains and writes in a way that is very expressive and understandable. You can tell the author took great joy in writing this book...” — Amazon Customer Review.

Marilyn Wickstrom is now a retired teacher having spent 27 years in the profession in Florida. Throughout her teaching career, she has been nominated for Teacher of the Year as well as Who’s Who for Outstanding Educators. She loves painting landscapes in oil and making bread dough sculptures.

A Gift Is for Giving

Written by: Marilyn Wickstrom

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.