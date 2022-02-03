Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall...It’s What Matter Most To You and Me

“A chill was in the air yesterday, breezes ruffled my hair, I love to read and write, sit outside, cabin fever, send me here!!!”” — Excerpts from A chill was in the air from Seasons.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan L. Torricellas has published her book of nature collected poems titled

Seasons. The book shows Susan’s love of nature and hope. It helps her as it has given her after the

death of her husband. Some of the poems were written from 2021 to 2020. She feels inspired and

content watching the cows across the road and sitting by the creek that flows through her property.

Nature poems have helped her throughout her life, and it gives her a sense of peace.

The book features the four seasons as concepts of the nature poem: first, Winter with the title of

poems like A chill was in the air, Climate Change, and others. Secondly, Spring with the title of

poems like There is something about Spring, Pretty Little Flower, and others. Then, Summer with

the title of poems like A Summer Afternoon, Beautiful Clear Day, and others. Lastly, Fall with the

title of poems like I Watch the Creek, A Hand from Above, and others.

Susan L. Torricellas is a 77-year-old widow, one of six siblings who grew up in Western, Pa.

Altoona. She has been writing poetry since her teen years. Published articles and poetry and

recently released a story in Lancaster county magazine: “What I love about Lancaster County”. In

January 2020 published her first book with Balboa Press entitled: “From Holding Tight to Letting

go” about her marriage and love between husband and wife and his decline and passing from

Alzheimer’s disease. This book is all about the beauty of nature and the animals and trees and

flowers and a creek that flows through her Peach Bottom Lancaster county home she had shared

with her husband, Bob.

Seasons

Written by: Susan L. Torricellas (Author) and Amy Glasson (Illustrator)

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

