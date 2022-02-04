NPMC launches GNG Pharmacy to help people get affordable medicine during pandemic
No more higher prices of medicines!”DELHI, DELHI, INIDA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPMC was started by Dr Gautam Arora to treat Neurology and Pain Patients in Northern India. With Over whelming support and in the community Dr Gautam Arora has deicide to launch GNG Pharmacy in Kamla Nagar Delhi India to provide further care and deliver medicines at patient's doorsteps in Delhi. With start of GNG Pharmacy Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist has taken one more step forward to address the need of local community during Covid pandemic.
— Dr Gautam Arora MD DM Neurologist
gngpharmacy.com provides valuable information on drugs and various medical conditions. “We are honored to have the opportunity to serve more patients in the home setting in Delhi India,” said Dr Gautam Arora, MD CEO and Medical director, “This pharmacy will allow us to continue serving people who need medicines, nutrition support and more.”
In recent months, NPMC also launched a completely modernized online experience through gngpharmacy.com and its mobile app, kicking off a digital refresh that provides customers with an elevated user experience. The enhanced gngpharmacy.com and mobile app feature a fresh, modern look with personalized content, intuitive navigation and a more user-friendly online experience. The merchandising mix also includes a shift toward alternative remedies that support whole health – products that help customers get better sleep, alleviate stress, support immunity, and address pain are all major focus areas for GNG Pharmacy. As more wellness-oriented products hit the shelves, GNG pharmacists are ready to offer insight and answer questions. Additionally, front-end associates are receiving ongoing education on these new products and their attributes so that they can help customers find what they need.
GNG Pharmacy is the leading chain of pharmacy in Inida, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across India through our local presence, digital channels and dedicated colleagues including physicians, pharmacists, nurses. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day.
