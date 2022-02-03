Tipalti partners with Unified to streamline digital payments to players
I want to give our community the best we can. Streamlining payouts for players & talent with Tipalti's payment system provides structure and professionalism to amateur esports. This is a huge win.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified has entered into a partnership with Tipalti, the leading global payables solution, to process payment distribution to the participants of Unified tournaments. This solution mutually benefits Tipalti and Unified and will streamline the fan experience turnaround time when a player is the winner of a cash prize competition.
— Ramsey Jamoul, CEO Unified
"For our clients and partners in the gaming industry, our goal is to help make the user experience — particularly payment processes — as simple and seamless as possible, said Paco Suro, GM of Global Partner Payments at Tipalti. "Working in partnership with Unified’s Challengers Uprising, a SaaS platform for League of Legends leagues and tournaments, and our customer, Riot Games, we are helping to provide a user-friendly experience with better visibility and structure that illuminates the path to becoming a pro gamer. We could not be more excited to lead the charge for all of Unified’s AP needs and be recognized as the official payout provider for its in-person tournament winnings and its Challengers Uprising platform.”
About Unified:
Unified is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Founded as “Wichita Esports” in 2015, the company has since expanded its offerings to better serve a national audience.
The rebrand to “Unified” signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together with a goal to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high-quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic.
Unified has built a pipeline for growth that reaches from youth and hobbyist players to semi-professionals. They bring players together in structured, tiered competitions across collegiate and amateur virtual leagues, and provide a physical tournament experience catered to both esports enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. As a leading tournament organizer for North America, for the world’s largest esports, Unified continues to give gamers unique opportunities and social experiences.
To learn more about Unified’s upcoming esports events, visit unified.gg
About Tipalti
Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression meaning "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80 percent and accelerate the financial close by 25 percent, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, visit tipalti.com.
