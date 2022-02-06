Submit Release
Badge has been released which is a membership community that connects blue badge creators and investors around the world

MENLO PARK,, CA 94026, USA, February 6, 2022 -- Badge Foundation is happy to announce the Decentralized Autonomous Organization(DAO), which supports creators and influencers who are officially verified accounts on SNS, has released the official service of Badge which is a membership community that connects blue badge creators and investors around the world.


*What is Badge?
There are still so many great products and services which has not discovered in the world. Creators and influencers at this membership salon Badge gives you a real value of its products and services by providing their strong influence. Badge will also support Cryptonite's activities as its parent influencer program.

*What is Cryptonite?
Born in Silicon Valley, a business sanctuary that has created many large companies like GAFAM, Cryptonite is an invitation-based global community of entrepreneurs and investors leading the blockchain, AI, and sustainability revolution.


Badge foundation
Contact: info@badge-foundation.org

Yone
Badge foundation
email us here

