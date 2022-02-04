Belair Finance Announces Launch of NFT Marketplace & Metaverse Casino
ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decentralized Belair Finance luxury entertainment project has announced that it will be launching its NFT Platform on Binance Smart Chain. The announcement made by Stavros Koun, CEO and Founder of Belair Finance, pertains to the development of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and a community-run investment platform, which will utilize Web3 and blockchain technology, and allow Belair NFT holders to create investment proposals, vote on them, and effectively coordinate an investment strategy based on community input.
Belair Finance has also announced the development of a Metaverse play-to-earn Casino and a Metaverse Boulevard, where luxury brands will be able to open up Metaverse stores and sell physical, as well as digital goods and services to their customers. The project team has not announced a presale of the Belair token, but it is expected for Q3 2022.
Belair Finance is a decentralized luxury entertainment ecosystem that introduces innovation to the luxury goods and services industry by integrating blockchain technology to traditional markets and creating the bridge between physical and digital luxury assets. Find more details at nft.belair.finance.
Stavros Koun
Belair Finance
