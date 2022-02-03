Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,090 in the last 365 days.

ARIZONA STATE VETERAN HOME – YUMA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR RESIDENTS, STAFF

YUMA, Ariz. – With completion nearing, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (ADVS) will host an informational event for the new Arizona State Veteran Home-Yuma (ASVH-Yuma) on January 28th and 29th. During this event, ADVS staff will discuss how to become a resident or employee of ASVH-Yuma. This event is free and open to the public. Those interested can come inside the ADVS Veteran Benefits Office or drive through the parking lot and pick up information about the home.

ADVS broke ground on ASVH-Yuma in 2019 after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Home Construction Grant Program approved establishment costs for the new 80-bed skilled-nursing Veteran home, which will hold three 20-bed long-term care units and one memory care unit. The grant covers 65% of construction costs, with the State securing matching funds.

ASVH-Yuma is now accepting admissions for residents. The facility provides professional skilled nursing and rehabilitative care for the geriatric and chronically ill Veterans and dependents/surviving spousesASVH-Yuma provides furnished and private resident rooms equipped with specially designed modifications for all mobility levels in a homelike atmosphere. 

ASVH-Yuma is also currently looking to fill a variety of positions including, but not limited, to a Social Services Supervisor, Therapeutic Program Manager, Assistant Director of Nursing, several nursing positions (Registered Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurses) and more.

This will be the third Arizona State Veteran Home, with others in Phoenix and Tucson, and is scheduled to open Spring 2022.

Those interested in careers, residency, or just wanting to learn more about ASVH - Yuma can register for the informational pop-up event at https://bit.ly/ASVHYuma.

To view current job openings at ASVH - Yuma visit https://bit.ly/ASVHYumaJobs

To apply for residency at ASVH - Yuma Visit https://bit.ly/ASVHApp

 

You just read:

ARIZONA STATE VETERAN HOME – YUMA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR RESIDENTS, STAFF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.