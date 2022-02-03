Thousands eligible for free e-file

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, IDAHO — Feb. 03, 2022 — Many Idahoans are aware they can e-file their tax returns, but few know it might be free. The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile. This page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.

“Out of the 900,000 plus returns we processed last year, nearly 625,000 Idaho taxpayers could have qualified to e-file for free. But only about 82,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “While the number of people using the service has increased in the past few years, we’d like to see more people use it to save money.”

Taxpayers should look carefully at the free file page to see which offers they qualify for and be sure to use the links on the page, so they don’t have to pay. They must use the same provider to e-file both federal and state returns.

Electronic filing is a fast, easy way to file taxes. The software does the math for taxpayers, and they get a quicker refund than if they file by paper.

The Tax Commission works with the IRS and software developers to provide the free online filing service.

For more information, call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling the Tax Commission.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.

Posted 02-03-2022 tax pros news release general

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.