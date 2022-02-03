Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - January 2022

Board Served Member City Selected Date Appt Date Position End Technology Services Board William Kehoe Olympia 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 10/31/2024 Student Achievement Council, Washington Davon Thomas Seattle 1/28/2022 1/28/2022 6/30/2023 Statewide Reentry Council, Washington Ayodele (Ayo) Idowu Battle Ground 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 6/30/2023 Statewide Reentry Council, Washington Karen Lee Seattle 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 6/30/2023 School Employees' Benefits Board Amy McGuire Olympia 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 9/30/2022 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Matthew Newton Seattle 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 9/30/2023 Professional Educator Standards Board Adam Aguilera Vancouver 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 9/30/2025 Podiatric Medical Board Deborah Wright Everett 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 6/23/2025 Pilotage Commissioners, Board of Jason Hamilton Seattle 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 12/26/2025 Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission Matthew Ray Lakewood 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/19/2026 Medical Commission, Washington Michael Bailey Tumwater 1/28/2022 1/28/2022 6/30/2023 Legal Foundation of Washington Kristin Ferrera Wenatchee 1/26/2022 1/26/2022 12/31/2024 Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Lorraine Stone Tacoma 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 11/2/2024 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  E Renae` Antalan Olympia 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2025 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  Janet George Seattle 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2025 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  Mary Cline-Stively Everett 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2025 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  Robert Solano Tumwater 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2023 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  Dani Hoffman Renton 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2025 Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for  Danna Summers Kenmore 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 1/6/2025 Health, State Board of Patty Hayes Seattle 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 7/1/2022 Fish and Wildlife Commission Melanie Rowland Twisp 1/24/2022 1/24/2022 12/31/2026 Fish and Wildlife Commission John Lehmkuhl Wenatchee 1/24/2022 1/24/2022 12/31/2026 Fish and Wildlife Commission Timothy Ragen Bethesda 1/24/2022 1/24/2022 12/31/2024 Environmental Justice Council Maria Batayola Bellevue 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2025 Environmental Justice Council Aurora Martin Seattle 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2025 Environmental Justice Council Faaluaina Pritchard Tacoma 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2025 Environmental Justice Council Maria Blancas Seattle 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2025 Environmental Justice Council Rosalinda Guillen Bellingham 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2025 Environmental Justice Council Running Grass Bainbridge Island 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2023 Environmental Justice Council Esther Min Seattle 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2023 Environmental Justice Council Nichole Banegas Kennewick 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2023 Environmental Justice Council Robert Mitchell Tukwila 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2023 Environmental Justice Council David Mendoza Seattle 1/6/2022 1/6/2022 7/25/2023 Environmental Justice Council Nirae Petty Seattle 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 7/25/2023 Education, State Board of  Dana Riley Black Seattle 1/6/2022 1/13/2022 1/12/2026 Education, State Board of  Susana Reyes Shoreline 1/6/2022 1/13/2022 1/12/2026 Economic Development Finance Authority, Washington Sergio Garcia Yakima 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 10/19/2024 Economic Development Finance Authority, Washington Cara Coon Spokane 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 10/19/2025 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Kristin DiBiase Seattle 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2022 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Nathaniel Hoston Kent 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2023 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Aimee Elber Spokane 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2022 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Lucas Doelman Lacey 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2022 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Cullyn Foxlee Tumwater 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2022 Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on Amy Cloud Bellingham 1/20/2022 1/20/2022 12/31/2022 Cascadia College Board of Trustees Norman Seabrooks Seattle 1/26/2022 1/25/2022 9/30/2026 Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees Gary Chandler Olympia 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 9/30/2026 Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Karin Rodland Richland 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 3/31/2022 African American Affairs, Commission on LeRoy Laney, III Redmond 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2022 African American Affairs, Commission on Walter Kendricks Spokane 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2024 African American Affairs, Commission on Andrea Sanderson Seattle 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2023 African American Affairs, Commission on Sheila Stanton Seattle 1/26/2022 1/26/2022 11/20/2024 African American Affairs, Commission on Zellynda Perkins Tacoma 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2023 African American Affairs, Commission on Yolanda Geolingo Seattle 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2022 African American Affairs, Commission on Joseph Todd Seattle 1/25/2022 1/25/2022 11/20/2024 Affordable Housing Advisory Board Lowel Krueger Yakima 1/28/2022 1/28/2022 1/26/2026 Adult Education Advisory Council Katrina Klepper Seattle 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 10/9/2022 Adult Education Advisory Council Aaron Parrott Wenatchee 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 10/9/2024 Accountancy, Board of Tonia Campbell Tacoma 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 6/9/2022 Accountancy, Board of Scott Newman Tacoma 1/14/2022 1/14/2022 6/9/2022

