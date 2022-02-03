Senate Transportation Committee Advances Consumer Protection Bills

Trenton – Today the Senate Transportation Committee advanced two bills that would increase consumer protections for New Jersey drivers.

The first bill, S-906, sponsored by Senator Patrick Diegnan, would allow residents to designate a beneficiary in the form of a “transfer on death” (TOD) title in the event that they pass away.

“Less than half of adults living in the United States currently have a will that describes how they would like their money and estate to be handled after their death,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex), Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. “For many families, especially those that are low-income, a motor vehicle is one of the major assets the family may have; however, without a will, inheriting the car becomes an arduous and costly process. With this bill, we will be able to offer New Jersey drivers a quicker, easier and cost-efficient way to transfer a vehicle without probate court approval.”

Under the bill, the transfer would be subject to the rights of all lien holders, whether created before, simultaneously with, or after the creation of the TOD interest. A trust is eligible to be a beneficiary of a TOD title.

The second bill, S-646, sponsored by Senator Declan O’Scanlon, would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation.

As long as the account holder has up-to-date and accurate account information, they will not be liable for a violation that was incurred and would instead only pay the toll amount.