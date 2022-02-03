Ruiz Statement on Platkin Nomination

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the nomination of Matt Platkin for Attorney General:
“I welcome the nomination of an Essex County resident, whose commitment to public service was first demonstrated in his capacity as Chief Counsel to the Governor. I have no doubt that his nomination will receive fair and thorough review from my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
