Hoyer Statement on Counterterrorism Operation in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today after the U.S. conducted a counterterrorism mission in Syria that resulted in the death of ISIS Leader

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi:

“I commend the outstanding work of our troops who carried out the dangerous mission last night that eliminated the threat posed by Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. In this action, Americans saw President Biden’s decisive national security leadership and commitment to removing the threat posed by an ISIS leader who directed operations against Americans and many others in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Our nation and the world is safer because of this mission, and I am glad that no U.S. personnel were hurt in its execution, which was explicitly designed to minimize civilian casualties. It is heartbreaking, however, that al-Qurayshi chose, in his final moments, to detonate an explosive that appears to have killed members of his family who were with him, including innocent children – a powerful reminder of the kind of evil that ISIS represents. “Though denied the territory it once dominated, ISIS remains a potent threat and a group bent on returning to power. That’s why America and our allies must continue to be vigilant and seek to eliminate resurgent threats from ISIS before they grow. I will continue to work with other House leaders to ensure that the Administration and our Armed Forces have all the tools needed to continue keeping America and the world safe from ISIS and other terror groups.”