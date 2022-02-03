National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom & the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) sign MOU
OCNI looks forward to working closely with colleagues in Ukraine on projects that support global initiatives to achieve “Net Zero by 2050” and improve the health of people around the world,”PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) and the Ukrainian State Enterprise “National Nuclear Energy Generating Company “Energoatom” are proud to affirm their partnership by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in nuclear energy and related technologies.
— Dr. Ron Oberth, OCNI President
The MOU was signed by Dr. Ron Oberth, President of OCNI, and by Mr. Petro Kotin, Acting President of Energoatom, during a virtual Signing Ceremony in Canada and Ukraine. This MOU outlines several areas in which OCNI member companies and Energoatom and its subdivisions can work together, including promoting and supporting cooperation opportunities associated with deployment of Canadian large-scale and small modular reactor technologies in Ukraine, nuclear decommissioning, medical isotopes, hydrogen production with nuclear electricity, and developing large data centers at NPP sites. The OCNI and Energoatom MOU will also encourage and facilitate cooperation among Canadian and Ukrainian nuclear research institutes and universities on nuclear research, development, and nuclear education.
Both the President of OCNI and the Acting President of Energoatom expressed their confidence and support for cooperation between the two organizations. “OCNI looks forward to working closely with colleagues in Ukraine on projects that support global initiatives to achieve “Net Zero by 2050” and improve the health of people around the world,” said OCNI President Dr. Ron Oberth.
“Energoatom is pleased to establish partnership relations with OCNI, which opens new opportunities for our engagement with Canadian companies on the most promising areas in the nuclear energy field associated with ensuring reliable nuclear generation, nuclear research and development, innovation and care for the environment and people,” said Energoatom’s Acting President Petro Kotin.
Following the MOU signing, representatives from Ukraine and Canada delivered short presentations on medical isotope production in NPPs, SMR development and deployment, and hydrogen production with nuclear energy.
About OCNI
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 240 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 20,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.
For further information please visit the OCNI website https://www.ocni.ca.
About Energoatom
The State Enterprise “National Nuclear Energy Generating Company “Energoatom” was established in October 1996. The Company operates four nuclear power plants with 15 power units, among which 13 power units are VVER-1000 and two power units VVER-440 with total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, and 3 hydraulic units of Tashlyk PSP with installed capacity of 453 MW. Today, Energoatom holds 7th place in the world by nuclear electricity production with 76,4 billion kWh generated in 2021 and 2rd in the world by nuclear share in the national energy mix – about 55%.
For more information, please visit https://www.energoatom.com.ua/en/.
