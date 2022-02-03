The Attainment of Universal Happiness and Refreshing Healing

“Truthful communication and full self-expression open this chakra, whereas thought, speech thoughts. And what you say, you will do in life, because it comes from a deep place of commitment.” —” — — excerpt from, Souls from Mercury:

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds, Raju Ramanathan published this compelling book, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships. The book illuminates to us how to empower all relationships, specifically with oneself, others, and the Ultimate Reality. The author invites us to awaken from the suffering illusion of life to the wisdom of the ages. The book is available in Audiobook through Authors Press.

Through spiritual comprehension, factual experiences, and science, this inspiring book aims to educate and awaken readers of the importance of realizing their true selves and their competencies.

Every chapter and section were carefully distinguished and explained to enhance our knowledge of our health, wealth, and happiness. Further, the book talks about involvements after adopting the method and how Ramanathan blended his style and teachings.

“No matter where you stand on the path to self-respect and actualization, this book has plenty of thought exercises, meditation techniques, and poignant questions to help get you there. Written in an interesting fashion that asks questions for the reader of the author and provided with his expertise and insight, this book anticipates a lot of the confusion and misunderstandings that come with people embarking on a journey of spiritual growth and realignment.” — Michael Radon, US Review of Books.

“Souls from Mercury is a text that readers will learn from to help their best lives evolve. Ramanathan has written a text that will motivate readers to achieve love and peace in their lives.”

— Ella Vincent, Pacific Book Review.

Popularly referred to as Datta Yogi Raja, Raju Ramanathan is a brilliant scientist, consultant, and a sought-after coach and spiritual teacher. For more than twenty years, Ramanathan has been empowering explorers in Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada. Mr. Yogi Raja re-introduces the lessons of ancient masters to the modern Western community. All those who are disturbed about the well-being of today's world will find Mr. Yogi Raja's teachings informative and motivating.

Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships

Written by: Raju Ramanathan

