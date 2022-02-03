Mykel Issues Ultimatum on Upcoming R&B Ballad “Maybe”
EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.-based singer-songwriter Mykel is done wasting time in a dead-end relationship and issues a last-chance ultimatum in her new single “Maybe” — to be released on March 2, 2022. A stripped-down, R&B ballad in the same vein as “Resentment” by Beyoncé and “Comfortable” by H.E.R., “Maybe” features bluesy guitar and Mykel’s confident, wide-ranging vocals, with a message of empowerment that will resonate with anyone who’s tired of dealing with an emotionally unavailable partner.
“Maybe” Private Pre-Release Listening on SoundCloud
A follow-up to her January 2022 pop single That One Thing and produced by frequent collaborator Todd Tran, “Maybe” continues an exploration of emotions leading up to and following an impactful breakup. “This track is about not accepting anything less than investment and commitment in a relationship,” said Mykel. “I hope this encourages girls to see their worth and to recognize and leave situations that are no longer serving them.”
Mykel’s sound has been compared to artists including Adele, Kelly Clarkson, H.E.R., Jessie J and Tori Kelly. Her published music spans multiple genres and has been featured on television programs including the Bravo network reality series’ Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Orange County, and eight Lifetime network original movies. The music video for her standout song Runners has over 23,000 views. Other top songs include Break Me, Blind, Just Wanted You to Know (featured on Lifetime’s His Secret Family), Venom, Speed of Light and Sanity. She has performed at iconic venues including The Staples Center and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Mykel’s music and videos convey messages of authenticity, human empowerment, body positivity and the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing. In her own words: “Music is my personal coping mechanism. It’s how I relate to the world around me and process my own emotions. I aspire to make music that encourages and helps others to do the same.”
Haley Conley
“Maybe” Private Pre-Release Listening on SoundCloud
A follow-up to her January 2022 pop single That One Thing and produced by frequent collaborator Todd Tran, “Maybe” continues an exploration of emotions leading up to and following an impactful breakup. “This track is about not accepting anything less than investment and commitment in a relationship,” said Mykel. “I hope this encourages girls to see their worth and to recognize and leave situations that are no longer serving them.”
Mykel’s sound has been compared to artists including Adele, Kelly Clarkson, H.E.R., Jessie J and Tori Kelly. Her published music spans multiple genres and has been featured on television programs including the Bravo network reality series’ Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Orange County, and eight Lifetime network original movies. The music video for her standout song Runners has over 23,000 views. Other top songs include Break Me, Blind, Just Wanted You to Know (featured on Lifetime’s His Secret Family), Venom, Speed of Light and Sanity. She has performed at iconic venues including The Staples Center and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Mykel’s music and videos convey messages of authenticity, human empowerment, body positivity and the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing. In her own words: “Music is my personal coping mechanism. It’s how I relate to the world around me and process my own emotions. I aspire to make music that encourages and helps others to do the same.”
Haley Conley
PERIDOT.
haley@peridotnetwork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other