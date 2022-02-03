Three New York Founders Champion Nearly 200 Small Businesses Through Weekly POP-UP Shop & Brunch
The Small Business Svite celebrates its one year anniversary
I cannot begin to thank you enough… What you’re doing is necessary for not just small businesses, but black businesses.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 6th, 2022 333 Lounge celebrates one year of The Small Business Svite (TSBS) with a full catered brunch prepared by executive chef, Roosevelt Ceasar at their location in Brooklyn, New York. A curated Black business shop, karaoke, and the unveiling of a new mural mark the inaugural Shop Black Sundays for the year 2022, kicking off Black History Month.
— Stacy-Ann Manfred, Founder of Sweets By Stacy
The one-year anniversary celebration of the community staple’s weekly installment will be hosted by Comedian and Author Alvin Irby, and will feature products from Avalah All Natural Skin Care, The Passport Hustle, and the unveiling of a mural by local artist Carl "CJ" Gabriel.
The Small Business Svite is more than a weekend pop-up. The year-long collaboration between three New York-based businesses: 333 Lounge, HerCollectively, and J Small Services, has been a myriad of limitless talent overflow, leading to spin-off businesses and enhanced partnerships which include Soho Works, Marco Experiences, and A Seat at Her Table Podcast. Each founder, an entrepreneur in their own right, Erwin Caesar, Shenea Brown, and Jenn Small bring their expertise together to help shift the equity within communities by supporting entrepreneurs and artists with resources to help them grow and establish their businesses.
“The numbers really speak for themselves. We have relationships with all of the businesses who pop up with us, and continue to create new opportunities for them beyond the Svite through our networks - It's a family.”
Jenn Small, co-founder of The Small Business Svite and owner of J Small Services.
Truly a trifecta partnership, Brown, Small, and Ceasar are bringing business acumen, creativity, and finance together to serve as a launching pad for passionate small business owners. Entrepreneurs can look forward to another full calendar year of networking, prospecting, and promoting their business every weekend with Shop Small Saturdays and Shop Black Sundays. The FREE-to-attend weekend pop-up shop continues to host a full brunch menu on both Saturdays and Sundays, and karaoke on Sundays. In the year 2021 alone, The Small Business Svite served 184 businesses, with 41% of those businesses returning to pop-up regularly. The mission of the Svite is to champion small businesses and funnel access to resources that also helps Black businesses flourish.
"I cannot begin to thank you enough… What you’re doing is necessary for not just small businesses, but black businesses." Stacy-Ann Manfred, Founder of Sweets By Stacy
Celebrate Black History Month by supporting Black Businesses on February 6th, 2022 at the one-year anniversary kick-off of Shop Black Sundays with The Small Business Svite! Get FREE your tickets here. 333 Lounge in Brooklyn, NY is home to the Svite, which is open to the public on Saturdays & Sundays from 1 pm-5 pm EST. To learn more about joining the suite and all upcoming events, follow @333.Lounge on Instagram or visit www.333tsbs.com.
Janet Igah
Doe Media & Publishing, INC.
+1 347-990-6508
email us here