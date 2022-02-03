A Memoir about an Indigenous Congolese Child that Became a Proud American Grandpa

“At age of two, while my mother was pregnant with my sister Dariya Mukamusoni, I was sent to live with my grandmother Nyirabaresha...."” — Excerpt from Godgiven

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dieudonne Ndinda will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Tucson Book Fair 2022 with his published book title, Godgiven: A journey from an Indigenous Congolese child to a Proud American Grandpa. It is an autobiographical book about the author’s life and journey as an indigenous Congolese child. It takes along his youth in his home village to through his graduation at the University of Kinshasa. You will encounter his fight for opportunities in the workforce in the African Central Great Lakes region and his settlement in the United States of America.

From his childhood until becoming an American Grandpa, the enlightening story will inspire and invigorate readers across the world. It is a unique memoir that shows life in our increasingly interconnected world.

Dieudonne Ndinda was born on April 15, 1955, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He studied in Birambizo, Rugari, and Jomba. He obtained a degree in Finance Management from the University of Kinshasa. He worked in the accounting and auditing field and was appointed to various managerial positions. Mr. Ndinda immigrated to America in 2000 as a refugee and was naturalized as a citizen in 2005. He returned to school and earned his MBA, worked at Bank of America, and now works for the

State of Tennessee as Accounting Manager. He is a family-oriented person, loves and cherishes his family.

Godgiven: A journey from an Indigenous Congolese child to a Proud American Grandpa

Written by: Dieudonne Ndinda

