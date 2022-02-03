Sarlo Lauds Nomination of Platkin

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, issued the following statement praising the appointment of Matt Platkin to serve as New Jersey Attorney General:

“I applaud Governor Murphy’s naming of Matt Platkin to serve as New Jersey Attorney General. As the chairman of the Budget Committee, I had the opportunity to work productively with Matt when he was chief counsel to the Governor. He is a smart and skilled attorney who is committed to achieving the best public policies for the State of New Jersey. I am confident that Matt will renew the state’s support of law enforcement in New Jersey, from our local patrol officers to the highest ranking officer in state government.”