Johnson Statement on Platkin’s Nomination

Trenton – Senator Gordon Johnson issued the following statement on the Governor’s announcement nominating Matt Platkin as the state’s next Attorney General:

“Matt Platkin worked closely with the Legislature during his time as Chief Counsel and I am confident he will continue be a valuable and reliable partner from the Attorney General’s Office. I look forward to working with Matt to increase diversity in our police departments, fight discrimination in our workplaces, curb the rise in hate crimes across the state and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

