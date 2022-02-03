3TPro's Managed IT Services for Small Businesses Now Include 16 Features

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas has expanded its features for one of its top services.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro today announced that its Managed IT Services for small businesses now include 16 features.

“Our plans are a perfect fit for small businesses looking not only to protect their network, but to ensure they have the IT support they need, when they need it,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy revealed that the 16 features of its Managed IT Services for small businesses include:

• Managed Firewall

• Unlimited Desktop Support

• Unlimited Server Support

• Managed Network Security

• Managed Anti-Virus Protection

• Ransomware Protection

• Network Content Filtering

• Denial of Service Prevention (DoS)

• Windows Patch Management

• Network Content Filtering

• Advanced Threat Protection

• Office 365 Business Standard

• Preventative Maintenance

• Disaster Recovery Backups

• Enterprise Email Security Filter

• Intrusion Prevention Systems

As for the additional reason why small businesses should try its Managed IT Services and take advantage of the 16 features, Tommy stressed, “Our Managed IT Services provide a layered approach to network security with next generation threat protection, content filtering, as well as preventative maintenance.”

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

###

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States