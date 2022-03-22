Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nevada to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Be Millions

"The Advocate is urging the immediate family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the immediate family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Reno or anywhere in Nevada to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis along with an explanation of how the financial claims process works. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars. Compensation will be based on the specifics of how a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard, as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We are passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible compensation. For the best mesothelioma compensation to happen a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer must be able to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the Navy. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste might be incredibly helpful in this process because he has been a resource for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma across the USA for decades. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst a Navy Veteran who has confirmed mesothelioma, or their family are urged to call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nevada the Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada: www.cccnevada.com

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah: https://healthcare.utah.edu/

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma