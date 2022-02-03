R&B Legend Kenny Lattimore Speaks on building love through the Pandemic, his classic song & NEW Album with DJ Exeqtive
Love never goes out of style.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta - DASH Radio regular and R&B sessions DJ, DJ Exeqtive takes us back to the basics of love and R&B in an interview with Kenny Latimore on the Exeqtive Suite, which airs every Sunday at 6 pm EST/3 pm PST on DASH/TASTE Radio. The “For You” singer discusses building love and trust with his wife through the pandemic, advice to new artists, and his new album, “Here to Stay”.
“Love never goes out of style.” says the Grammy award nominee. After two decades and counting in the music industry, Lattimore explained that this mantra is how he’s been able to stay fresh on the love scene. He also collaborates with a team and other young creatives that respect his legacy, and want to build something new that crosses into a new generation.
When asked about what he’s learned from previous relationships that influence his marriage and music, the “For You” singer stated that “[I’ve] learned to be freer in my communication…there have been times in the past where I’ve lived walking on eggshells. I said I would never bring anything inauthentic into my marriage.”
Bringing such authenticity to the craft may sound easier said than done, but Lattimore assured DJ Exeqtive that he had to figure it out for himself. Lattimore recalled performing alongside Rochelle Pharrell and feeling inadequate. He said, “I was good in general, but I’m not sure that I always embraced that I was good enough to be where I was.” Now, he says to young artists, “Just relax, kid. You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to prove that you’re anything every single time you go out.”
With all of the wisdom and knowledge he has gathered, Kenny Lattimore has recently put together a new album entitled “Here to Stay”. He says, “Here to Stay is really my commitment to the love song… The love song is here to stay… My dedication to growth is here to stay…This is an album that reflects my relationship right now and what I’m living.”
In his last statement in the interview, Lattimore says, “I’m being vulnerable not only in the lyrics but as a recording artist and stepping out of my comfort zone to do something a little different. I hope you love it.”
