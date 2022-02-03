Governor Wolf Announces New Funding for Minority-Owned Business in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of new funding for Smilehaus Pediatric Dentistry in Cumberland County through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA) that will help support the growth of the business and creation of jobs.

“It’s important that every business owner can access the resources they need to grow, and PMBDA plays a critical role in allowing that,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help Smilehaus grow their business, add staff and help them continue to provide quality dental care to children in central Pennsylvania.”

Smilehaus Pediatric Dentistry was approved for a $150,000 loan to help finance the purchase of dental equipment, including dental chairs, instruments, LED lights and stools. The equipment purchase is the second phase of the company’s improvement project and the PMBDA loan will be matched with $221,730 of company equity for a total project cost of $411,730. Upon completion of the project, the company plans to create 14 new, full-time jobs within three years at their office located at 200 Bent Creek Boulevard in Mechanicsburg.

Smilehaus Pediatric Dentistry, which was established in March 2020, specializes in dentistry for infants, children, adolescents, teens and patients with special needs.

Established in 1974, the PMBDA administers low-interest loan financing to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities, to stimulate job creation and entrepreneurial development. Gov. Wolf has prioritized the empowerment of minority-owned small businesses through Executive Order 2015-11, “Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities in Commonwealth Procurement and in Pennsylvania’s Economy.”

