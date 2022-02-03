Collide Rings puts a new twist on men engagement & wedding rings
Two Part, Connecting Engagement & Wedding Ring for MenDARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut-based jewelry designer, Collide Rings, will introduce the first ever two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men via a Kickstarter campaign that is set to launch in February of 2022. The ring features a patented fastening technology that allows for the engagement ring to fasten to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. No need to worry about wearing two separate rings or using the same engagement ring as the wedding ring. The ring consists of two distinctive rings that connect to form one expertly designed ring upon marriage.
Engagement rings for men have caught traction in recent years. According to a study performed by The Knot, 7% of all men receive and/or wear an engagement ring. Roughly 6% of men in heterosexual relationships reported receiving one, while 49% of male same-sex couples exchanged one engagement ring (and 40% exchanged two).
Even though more men are wearing engagement rings, there has been no real innovation in the space to capture the growing needs and desires. Until now.
Collide Rings co-founder Kristen Smith said, “Functionally, our rings break from age old traditions and allow couples to take part in the engagement process together. But we have come to realize that our rings are much more than that. They symbolize something that our society doesn’t seem to have enough of: Equality. They promote the idea that both people in a relationship view themselves as equals to each other. That both are equally committed to each other.”
The first ring collection that is being introduced on Kickstarter will feature hypoallergenic precious metals including yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, and platinum. They will also feature multiple finish options including polish, satin, and wire brush. The collection contains three unique designs:
Minimal Design: A simple engagement ring that fastens to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. Both the engagement and wedding ring can be individually customized with various precious metal and finish options.
Inlay Design: A channel is inserted into the Minimal Engagement Ring design to allow for various precious metals and finishes to be incorporated into the minimal engagement ring to add contrast and style.
Stone Design: Infinity set stones are added to the Minimal Engagement Ring design. Stone options include white diamonds, black diamonds, and sapphires.
All of our ring designs exclusively use ethically sourced and recycled gold, platinum, and palladium sourced from United Precious Metal Refining. United Precious Metal Refining has provided support of environmental and social impact concerns of precious metal mining by supplying refined precious metals, sourced from industries other than mining, to the jewelry market worldwide. They also operate in compliance with the EICC – GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing initiative for sourcing only from “conflicted” areas of the world subjected to Responsible Supply Chain due-diligence. In other words, we take the extra step to ensure our precious metals are recycled, ethically sourced and comply with conflict-free sourcing initiatives and standards.
Along with our core ring designs, contributors to the Kickstarter Campaign can also claim a reversible silicone engagement and wedding ring. On one side of the ring, “Engaged” is engraved into the ring. On the other side “Married” is engraved.
Head over to our Kickstarter page to contribute to our cause and to claim a Collide Rings Two-Part, Connecting Engagement and Wedding Ring for Men, starting at $1,500, or a reversible silicone engagement and wedding ring, starting at $27 for two.
About Collide Rings:
Collide LLC, or Collide Rings, is an up-and-coming designer of a patented, two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men. Born in Connecticut and crafted in New York City, Collide Rings was started by a husband-and-wife team with an aspiration to normalize men engagement rings. As of yet, there are no viable options for all engaged couples to express equality and show their commitment to each other. Collide Rings is uniquely positioned to fill this void and lead the effort to forge a new tradition of equality, commitment, and inclusion.
