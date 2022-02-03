Gov. Wolf: 71 Jobs Coming to Monroe County With Relocation of Black Buffalo 3D Manufacturing Operation to Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a manufacturer of large-scale 3D construction printers, is relocating its manufacturing operation from New Jersey to Pennsylvania and creating 71 new jobs in Monroe County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Buffalo 3D to Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our investment in this innovative company, which is helping to make the 3D construction printing of affordable and sustainable housing more accessible, is a true step towards the future. The decision by Black Buffalo 3D to locate their manufacturing operation in Monroe County and create highly skilled jobs is a win for the local community and Pennsylvania as a whole, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success here.”

Black Buffalo 3D has purchased approximately 106 acres in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, and will construct a 150,000-square-foot facility to manufacture 3D construction printers and a 3D printing training facility. The project includes acquisition of land, construction of a building, infrastructure costs, acquisition of equipment, and employee training.

“Our team is excited to help create new opportunities in Pennsylvania and make the area a global hub for 3D construction technology,” said Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. “We look forward to seeing Black Buffalo 3D printers from PA used to print formless precast, create commercial and residential buildings and help create sustainable infrastructure throughout the world.”

Black Buffalo 3D received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan; $284,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $142,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Research and Development Tax Credit (R&D) programs. The company has committed to investing more than $35.7 million into the project and creating 71 new, full-time jobs within three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation is the U.S. affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd. – formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd. – and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. The company is a global provider of large-scale 3D printers for construction and proprietary concrete-based ink. Its mission is to increase awareness, efficiency, and utility of additive manufacturing in the construction industry.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.