Ideawake Closes Investment with HealthX Ventures to Democratize Innovation on the Frontlines in Healthcare
This partnership sets the stage for Ideawake to rapidly expand on its existing healthcare success working with health systems, payors, and technology providers.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideawake recently closed an investment with HealthX Ventures as part of a $1,000,000 strategic round of funding, which will enable the company to accelerate its market expansion in Healthcare.
Ideawake develops software that helps employers streamline the process of capturing, prioritizing, and taking action on ideas from frontline employees. Their platform has been used to engage employees and their ideas on the topics that are top of mind for Healthcare leaders, including COVID-19 safety protocols, improving behavioral health outcomes, and scaling quality improvement programs.
“We see Ideawake as a natural fit for the HealthX portfolio given our mission to invest in companies that accelerate Healthcare innovation. Employees at larger health systems have great ideas since they are the ones closest to the patient, which Ideawake can help,” says Mark Bakken, Managing Partner at HealthX Ventures.
“We have already been able to engage hundreds of thousands of frontline workers in healthcare to help save money, improve care, and make frontline workers feel like their voices are being heard,” says Coby Skonord, CEO at Ideawake. “I’m excited for our partnership with HealthX because it is going to help us bring employee empowerment throughout the rest of the healthcare industry much faster, at a time when clinician burnout is high and employee engagement is top of mind for most, if not all leaders in the healthcare industry.”
Instead of just capturing any idea, Ideawake’s technology allows employers to collect targeted feedback using time-based challenges. Using challenges ensures that the ideas being collected, prioritized, and ultimately implemented are in line with the goals of the organization.
ABOUT IDEAWAKE
Ideawake’s industry-leading idea management platform provides employers with an easy to use software that streamlines the process of collecting, evaluating, implementing, and measuring impact on ideas from frontline employees.
ABOUT HEALTHX VENTURES
HealthX Ventures is a digital healthcare-focused venture capital firm. We invest in innovative companies making healthcare safer, more efficient, and more affordable by delivering easy-to-use, cost-effective, and scalable solutions to the market.
Based within miles of Epic Systems’ Madison, WI headquarters and led by seasoned, successful entrepreneurs and investors, HealthX provides unique value to its portfolio companies through extensive operational support, deep industry knowledge, and executive-level networking.
