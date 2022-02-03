Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Statistics - 2030: Hepatitis B, C may up risk of Parkinson's

Hepatitis therapeutics market size was valued at $14,480 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach $19,716 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Hepatitis), Drug Class (Oral Antivirals, and Immune Modulators), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Based on disease type, the hepatitis C segment held the largest share in the global hepatitis therapeutics market in 2020.

On the basis of drug class, the oral antivirals segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 41.16% during the forecast period.

