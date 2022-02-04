Cloud Gaming Market Size to Reach USD 1169.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 35.4% | Valuates Reports
Asia-pacific segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cloud gaming market share due to development of 5G infrastructure.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Gaming Market
The global Cloud Gaming market size is projected to reach US$ 1169.1 million by 2027, from US$ 133.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021-2027. Key drivers of the cloud gaming market include mobile gaming trends and the rise of cloud technology in the gaming industry. Further, the emergence of 5G and an increasing number of internet users will drive the growth of the cloud gaming market in the coming years. Moreover, social media has given a boost to the cloud gaming industry thereby driving the market growth.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19X308/global-cloud-gaming
Trends Influencing the Global Cloud Gaming Market
Mobile gaming trends and rise of cloud technology in the gaming industry
The number of smartphone users is increasing and people have turned to online gaming especially during the pandemic to pass time and interact online. On the other hand cloud technology is rising as it offers several benefits such as access on multiple devices, security, automatic downloads and updates, no hardware or software installation costs and easy storage in remote servers thereby removing the need to invest into costly gaming pcs or consoles. Thus the mobile gaming culuture and widescale adoption of cloud technology due to several benefits will drive the growth of the cloud gaming market during the forecast period.
Emergence of 5G and increasing number of internet users
The gradual emergence of 5G technology will revolutionize the cloud gaming sector. Shorter latency, more bandwidth, and immersive experience in the form of Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) will push the gaming sector ahead in the future. Moreover internet penetration is growing drastically across the globe with digitization and enhanced connectivity options bringing the world closer together. People are practically doing everything online and gaming brands are capitalizing on the growing online audience. Thus the emergence of 5G and increasing internet users will accelerate the growth of the cloud gaming market in the coming years.
Extensive social media use
Social media games are rising as people spend more time on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit. These networking sites are acquiring cloud gaming providers to livestream games on their websites in order to increase user engagement. Thus growing social media usage is expected to drive the growth of the cloud gaming market during the forecast period.
Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis
Based on type, the video streaming segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cloud gaming market share as video streaming platforms provide users the flexibility and convenience to play any games on the internet without the need for additional hardware or software. They are cost effective as consumers no longer need to invest into gaming pcs and consoles.
Based on application, the smartphone segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cloud gaming market share due to growing number of smartphone users and mobile gaming trends.
Based on region, the Asia-pacific segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the cloud gaming market share due to development of 5G infrastructure and cost efficiency of cloud gaming services.
Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19X308/Global_Cloud_Gaming_Market
Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation
By Type
• Video Streaming
• File Streaming
By Application
• PC
• Connected TV
• Tablet
• Smartphone
By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Sony
• GameFly (PlayCast)
• Nvidia
• Ubitus
• PlayGiga
• Crytek GmbH
• PlayKey
• Utomik (Kalydo)
• 51ias.com (Gloud)
• Cyber Cloud
• Yunlian Technology
• Liquidsky
• BlacknutSAS
• Alibaba Cloud
• Baidu
• Tencent Cloud
• Ksyun (Kingsoft)
• LeCloud.
Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-19X308/Global_Cloud_Gaming_Market
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here