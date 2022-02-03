FBS Personal Area Is Updated with The Education Section
To make trading easier and help people dive into financial markets, the FBS broker has updated FBS Personal Area with Education.GLOBAL, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make trading easier and help people dive into financial markets, the FBS broker has updated FBS Personal Area with Education. This new educational section suits any level of experience: newbies with no idea about trading to pro traders who want to increase their skills. Education is available in the web and mobile Personal Area.
Entire library in FBS Personal Area
FBS has launched the new Education section in FBS Personal Area to simplify trading and open the door to markets for everyone. The users can learn and improve trading knowledge right in FBS Personal Area. Even nonauthorized clients have access to Education to get acquainted with materials.
The FBS financial analysts specially designed the Education section with the requirements of people without market knowledge considered. Education is more than mediocre lessons and common data available on the Internet. The FBS analysts’ professional experience helped make these courses exclusive and useful.
There is no difficult theory, just necessary and applicable information for trading. The lessons are well-structured and contain real examples, valuable tips, video courses, and articles. In addition, a virtual assistant called Festus asks questions and gives comments to accompany your learning path.
Fast growth to a pro
Both newbies and professional traders will find valuable info using Education. All educational materials are divided into three levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced. FBS’s users can choose an appropriate one, switch between levels, if need be, and learn at their own pace.
Also, to stay motivated, learners can track progress. After completing each lesson, a progress line will move forward to encourage traders to keep studying and discover new material.
It’s too important to train gained skills before real trading. FBS users can practice the learned lessons on a Demo account with virtual $10K. They can explore markets that replicate real ones and apply new tips on the charts with live prices to become more confident.
The new built-in Education section will satisfy all needs, from taking the first steps into the market to leveling up your skills. FBS doesn’t stand still and keeps developing its products with the latest and most convenient features!
More about FBS
FBS is an international licensed Forex broker regulated by CySEC and IFSC. Over 21 million clients from 150 countries trust FBS and prefer its favorable trading conditions. Broker’s strong reputation is proved by over 60 awards and constantly developed products. The company provides financial services for currencies, stocks, metals, energies, indices, and crypto trading. FBS is The Official Partner of FC Barcelona and The Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.
PR
FBS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other