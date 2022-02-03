“Jojo Rabbit” & “The Harder They Fall” Editor Tom Eagles, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Next Artist in Residence

Editor Tom Eagles, ACE

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online March 7th

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the March 7th class will be Oscar-nominated Editor Tom Eagles, ACE.**

Tom Eagles, ACE, is a film editor hailing from Aotearoa/New Zealand. It was there that he began his collaboration with Taika Waititi, cutting cult comedy "What We Do in the Shadows," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," and "Jojo Rabbit," for which Eagles was nominated for an Oscar and Bafta, and won an American Cinema Editors’ ‘Eddie’ award. Most recently, his work can be seen in Netflix’s Western hit, "The Harder They Fall." His work with director Roseanne Liang has won awards at Sundance and Toronto film festivals. Eagles’ television credits include "Ash vs Evil Dead," "Spartacus" and FX’s small screen adaptation of "What We Do in the Shadows" and his commercial work for the likes of Michael Gracey and Waititi has won Cannes ‘Lions’ awards.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on March 7, 2022 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. “We are very excited to have Editor Tom Eagles as our next Artist in Residence,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. “His long-standing work with acclaimed Director Taika Waititi and his recent editing on the groundbreaking Western “The Harder They Fall” are modern editing at the highest level.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends February 15th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program.

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.