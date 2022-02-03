New Oslo shop to help showcase artists and makers
New shop at Nedre slottsgate 7 opened its doors for the first time this week, Nordhuset is a lifestyle store and will also host independent artists and makers.OSLO, NORWAY, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Sparkes, the British businesswoman who has lived in Oslo for nearly three years is behind the initiative, she said.
“I have wanted to have my own shop for years, but my professional life took a different direction. The opportunity came up to rent the little shop at Nedre Slottsgate 7 and I jumped at the chance. I thought, ‘if not now, when?’
“The pandemic has changed the lives of so many people, and I think it has changed many people’s mindset.”
Many of the products in Nordhuset come from Ruth’s home country (UK) and Italy, but she has also designed exclusive posters and sourced products made in Norway.
“Oslo is such an interesting place, there are so many talented creatives here, that’s why I wanted to work with Handmade in Norway. I’m offering shop space regularly to this fabulous organisationto help raise the profile of talented makers in Norway."
Kelly Palencia, illustrator and founder of Handmade in Norway said:
“I'm delighted that Ruth has given us opportunity to display our art and crafts in a real shop and be able to meet customers in real life. Our first event is on the 19th February and I will be bringing a selection of my printed art, notebooks, pc-sleeves and tote bags. I'm also going to bring my iPad and draw live throughout the day. So if anyone is interested in seeing how I work then stop by for a demonstration!”
