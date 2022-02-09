Master's Home Solutions of Bethlehem PA Accepted into the Coveted Cool Roof Rating Council

Bringing more options to our clients and to increase energy efficiency through better roofing systems, Master’s Home Solutions was accepted by the CRRC.

Memberships to organizations like the Cool Roof Rating Council are a great way for our homeowners to have peace of mind that their home will be getting a top roofing and remodeling company” — Jared Hinkle

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC), the leading, national, standards-setting body for evaluating roofing products for their impact on the environment, today announced that Master's Home Solutions , a leading roofing and remodeling company based in the Lehigh Valley area of PA has been accepted as a CRRC associate member. This accreditation gives Master's the ability to provide its clients with more options, while increasing their home's value and energy efficiency.What does this mean for Master's clients? As a member of this prestigious council, it means that Master's can have more information about cool roofing products and their impact on homes! As summer kicks off and temperatures rise, cool roofing systems are an excellent way to keep your home cool while saving money on your utility bills. Cool roofing helps reduce heat entering homes by reflecting sunlight instead of absorbing it, lowering air conditioning costs and reducing cooling demand on equipment. They also reduce energy use by lowering the temperature of the roof itself, which minimizes heat transfer to the inside of the home which results in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and increased comfort levels in the home.With the intention of promoting sustainability and energy efficiency, Master's Home Solutions is proud to have been accepted by the Cool Roof Rating Council. Being certified by a third-party organization has many benefits, but one of them is peace of mind for our customers. The CRRC uses strict guidelines to ensure that only qualified contractors are able to apply for membership. This gives homeowners another layer of protection when it comes to choosing a contractor to work on their roof and home. It is a blessing for this company to be recognized in this way and it serves as a testament to the hard work that each member of our team puts forth every day. It also sets Master's apart from others in our industry, which is an important factor when looking at potential roofing professionals.Master’s Home Solutions, is always looking for ways to improve roofing and remodeling services in Lehigh Valley, PA. This partnership with the Cool Roof Rating Council allows us to bring more value to our customers through cool roof technology.About Master's Home Solutions:Master's Home Solutions is a full-service residential roofing and remodeling company, in business for over 57 years. When you choose Master's, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Master's has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential roofing or remodeling project. Master's services Bethlehem, Allentown, and greater Lehigh Valley, PA.

