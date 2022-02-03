Hydro Electricity Industry Players Upgrade Technologies To Make Them Environmentally Friendly

Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2022- Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the hydropower electricity market are upgrading their technologies to make them more sustainable. Hydro electricity market trends include investing to increase the efficiencies of hydropower plants to make them compatible with the environment. For instance, in 2021, the hydropower generation companies such as EPCG and ERS introduced the construction on hydropower plant (HPP) Sutorina to increase their performance and making them more environmentally friendly.

The global hydro electricity market size is expected to grow from $261.97 in billion 2021 to $297.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydro electricity market share is expected to reach $480.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Favorable laws in emerging countries are projected to drive the hydropower generation market. Governments across the globe are introducing policies that aid the growth of hydropower generation market. For instance, in India, according to Press Information Bureau, the union cabinet of India has approved major hydropower projects (HPO) as part of the non-solar renewable purchase obligation (RPO). Introduction of favorable laws will boost the demand for hydropower and in turn drive the market.

Major players covered in the global hydro electricity industry are Alstom Power, GE Energy, Tata Power Company, Hydrochina International, CPFL Energia, Sinohydro Corporation, RusHydro, Andritz, Agder Energi SA, GE, Voith Group, ABB Ltd, Duke Energy, Acciona Energia, S.A, Ontario Power Generation, Statkraft, Nepal Electricity Authority, Hydro-Quebec, Georgia Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, Ertan Hydropower Development Company, Ltd, OJSC Bashkirenergo, China Three Gorges Corporation, China Hydroelectric Corporation, IHI Corporation, BC Hydro, EDP Energias do Brasil SA, China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd, and Vattenfall AB.

TBRC’s global hydro electricity market report is segmented by product type into dike type, diversion hydropower station, mixed type, tide, pumped storage, by capacity into large, medium, small, by application into residential, commercial, industrial.

Hydro Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Product Type (Dike Type, Diversion Hydropower Station, Mixed Type, Tide, Pumped Storage), By Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hydro electricity market overview, forecast hydro electricity market size and growth for the whole market, hydro electricity market segments, geographies, hydro electricity market trends, hydro electricity market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

