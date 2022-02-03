Melanion Capital’s Bitcoin Thematic ETF becomes first European Bitcoin thematic fund to launch the Nasdaq symbol on NFN
EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEIP, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, today announces that it launched the first European-domiciled Bitcoin thematic fund on the Nasdaq Fund Network, to trade under the symbol MBTCX.
MELANION BTC EQUITIES UNIVERSE UCITS ETF (Nasdaq:MBTCX) is an exchange traded fund managed by independent investment management company Melanion Capital. Today it becomes the first European domiciled Bitcoin thematic fund to subscribe to a Nasdaq symbol and to be distributed through the Nasdaq Fund Exchange. Melanion Capital has chosen MBTCX as the unique 5-character symbol for the fund, making it searchable on one of the largest distribution networks, and connecting it into online brokerages and major market data vendors.
Melanion Capital is a French-based investment firm which manages strategies with a strong quantitative and derivatives expertise. Initially specialised in Dividend Futures, Melanion Capital rapidly developed into other derivative expertise, and became the issuer of the world’s first Bitcoin thematic UCITS ETF. Its MBTCX fund tracks the performance of the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index, an index composed of companies with significant activities in the Bitcoin theme. Moreover, this ETF is eligible in all classic envelopes (securities accounts of course but also all insurance wrappers).
KNEIP, are leaders in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry covering 40% of the European UCITS. KNEIP is the exclusive partner of Nasdaq to provide the Nasdaq with European investment fund data.
Jacob Koopmans, Chief Commercial Officer of KNEIP, commented: “We are particularly excited to be launching the first European Bitcoin ETF on the Nasdaq Fund Network. Melanion Capital is an innovator that prides itself in leading the way in fund selection and distribution, and who seized the opportunity to access to the distribution channels of the NFN and improve the discoverability of their funds with the Nasdaq symbol.”
Cyril Sabbagh, Head of ETF Business at Melanion Capital, commented: “After having been the first to launch a Bitcoin thematic UCITS ETF, we are very happy to be the first in Europe to obtain a Nasdaq symbol (MBTCX) for this type of ETF and be distributed on the Nasdaq Fund Network. Thanks again to the KNEIP teams for having accompanied us on this first of its kind.”
