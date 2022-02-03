Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,012 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation

 

CASE#: 22A3000579                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/22 2143 hours

STREET: I89

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 61.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leonard Broderick

CHARGES: DUI, Negligent Operation

AGE: 51  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to I89 MM 61.4 NB, in Waterbury, for a report of a single vehicle roll over.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Leonard Broderick of Morrisville.  While speaking to Broderick, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. 

 

Broderick was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.  He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation.  Broderick was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/17/2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 0830 hours

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.