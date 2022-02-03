Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation
CASE#: 22A3000579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/2/22 2143 hours
STREET: I89
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 61.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Leonard Broderick
CHARGES: DUI, Negligent Operation
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to I89 MM 61.4 NB, in Waterbury, for a report of a single vehicle roll over. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Leonard Broderick of Morrisville. While speaking to Broderick, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.
Broderick was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Broderick was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/17/2022 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191