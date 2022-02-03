Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation

CASE#: 22A3000579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/2/22 2143 hours

STREET: I89

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 61.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leonard Broderick

CHARGES: DUI, Negligent Operation

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to I89 MM 61.4 NB, in Waterbury, for a report of a single vehicle roll over. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Leonard Broderick of Morrisville. While speaking to Broderick, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.

Broderick was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Broderick was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/17/2022 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191